|
|
BETTY GWINN ABBOTT, 83, of Clendenin, went home to be with the Lord Sunday September 8, 2019 at home after a long illness.
She attended Hurricane Baptist Church at Clio, WV. She was also a proud wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Betty and Roy were truly loved by their family and friends and were loved back just as fiercely.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph F. Gwinn and Edna Blackwell Gwinn. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Roy Abbott Jr.; brothers, Paul, Darrell, Eugene and Clyde Gwinn; and sister, Ann Pope.
Betty is survived by: sons, Alan and Joyce Abbott of South Charleston, WV, and Joel and Sherry Abbott of Clendenin; brother, Joe Gwinn of Clendenin; sisters, Mary Bird of Sissonville and Sue Goldstein of NJ; grandchildren, Matthew and Kirsten and Adam and Vanessa Abbott both of Clendenin; great grandchild, Rylee: step granddaughter, Angela Haynes.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday September 11, 2019 at Matics Funeral Home Clendenin with Pastor Ray Williams officiating. Burial will be in Board Cemetery Clendenin, WV.
Visitation will be one hour prior from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 10, 2019