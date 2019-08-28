|
BETTY H. HOCHADEL, 86, of Glenville, formerly of Elyria, Ohio, departed this earthly life at 4:01 a.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at River Oaks Nursing Home, Nutter Fort, where she chose to spend the last six weeks of her life. Funeral service will be conducted at Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville, W.Va., at 6 p.m. August 30. After services, her request for cremation will be honored. Friends will be received 12 to 6 p.m. Friday at the mortuary. Ellyson Mortuary Inc. is honored to assist the family of Betty H. Hochadel with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019