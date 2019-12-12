|
BETTY HUGHES HALL, 90, of St. Albans, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Betty joins her beloved husband, Maynard Edwin "Ed" Hall; dear infant grandson, Jacob Hall; sister, Mary Morgan Gibson Detch; and brothers, Fred Hughes and Kermit Hughes.
Born October 22, 1929, in Gassaway, WV, to the late Anderson and Eliza Jane Hughes, Betty was raised to value education, hard work, and kindness. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and attended West Virginia University, returning to the Kanawha Valley to pursue a career at Union Carbide, where she met her future husband, Ed.
After marriage, Betty settled naturally into the life of a brilliant homemaker, raising two sons of her own, as well as a neighborhood of children who flocked to her for her skilled cooking and genuine kindness. Betty was happiest when she was helping her community, actively participating as a contributing member both with the St. Albans Woman's Club and St. Andrew United Methodist Church.
Betty loved to have a house full of family and friends. She was a truly magnificent cook, banquet organizer, travel navigator, antique shopper, and gatherer of all things. If you needed something, Betty had three to share. She was a treasure to all, and many people considered her extensions of their own families. She will be sadly missed, but celebrated for the joy and light she brought to so many.
Surviving are her sons, Jeffry Hughes Hall (Deborah) of Charleston, West Virginia, and Philip Edwin Hall (Shirley) of Troy, Ohio; grandchildren, Meghan Elizabeth Hall, DVM, and Jessica Morgan Hall, Jamie Tutewiler Kouns (Tim), Joseph Thomas Tutewiler (Madelyn), Jeffry Edwin Hall and Jared Morgan Hall; four great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 815 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV, with the Reverend Jonathan Dierdoff officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Andrew United Methodist Church, In Memory of Betty Hughes Hall, 815 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV 25177; or HospiceCare, In Memory of Betty Hughes Hall, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard, West, Charleston, WV 25387.
You may visit Betty's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
