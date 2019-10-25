Home

FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
Betty Windle
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
Betty Imogene Windle


1928 - 2019
Betty Imogene Windle Obituary

BETTY IMOGENE WINDLE, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Bellaire at Devonshire, Scott Depot, following a long illness.
She was a member of Witcher Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Charles Windle; parents, John G. and Frances L. Martin White; and brothers, Richard and William White.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and J.C. Henson of St. Albans; brothers and sisters-in-law, John Paul and Connie White of Scott Depot, Robert F. and Nikki White of Hurricane and Thomas H. and Brenda White of Belle; grandson and his wife, Jamie and Kim Henson; great grandchildren, Taylor and Kateland Henson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Jonathan Eubanks and John Paul White officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 25, at the funeral home.
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to Betty's niece, Pam Griffith for her loving care, to the staff at the Bellaire at Devonshire and to staff at Kanawha Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions be made to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, West Virginia 25312 or Witcher Baptist Church, 2206 East DuPont Avenue, Belle, West Virginia 25015.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 25, 2019
