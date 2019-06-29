

BETTY JANE FERRELL, 94, passed away at her home in St. Albans on June 28, 2019, in the company of her sweet husband of 46 years, Roy H. Ferrell.

Born on May 20, 1925, in Forbes Road, Pennsylvania, Betty was the daughter of the late Ida Mae and Edward Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Harriet Johnson and Mildred Huskins; brothers, Edward Johnson Jr., Martin Johnson and John Johnson; daughter, Betty Lou Rodgers; her infant son, Harold; and her stepdaughters, Nancy Kelly and Karen Tompkins.

Betty was retired from Columbia Gas where she worked for 28 years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially to Bonita Springs, Florida, each year for an extended visit.

Betty loved to cook and was known for her pies and her baked beans. She was part of the close community of St. Peter's United Methodist Church whose members lovingly cared for her with their friendships and acts of kindness over the years. She enjoyed being involved in the activities of the church until she could no longer attend.

Betty was devoted to her husband and loved her family dearly. In addition to her husband, Roy, she is survived by her step-daughters, Cindy Stan of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Pam Pearce (Clip) of Hillsborough, North Carolina; 11 grandchildren, 19 great - grandchildren and three great - great - grandchildren; and special niece, Shirley McMillion of Sissonville.

The family would like to especially thank Shirley for her tender care, as well as her faithful caregivers, Telia, Beverly, Karen and Doris.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 2601 Forrestal Avenue, St. Albans, W.Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations can be made to St. Peter's United Methodist Church. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 29 to July 1, 2019