Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 Main St.
Poca, WV 25159
304-755-1361
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 Main St.
Poca, WV 25159
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens
Cross Lanes, WV
Betty Jane Hopkins


1930 - 2019
Betty Jane Hopkins Obituary
BETTY JANE HOPKINS, 89, passed away after a long illness on Monday, October 7, 2019.
She was predeceased by her parents, Alma Backus and William Howard Fidler; her eldest daughter, Vickie Kay; and her husband of almost 70 years, William C. Hopkins.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherrie, Debbie, Teresa and Nancie; Vickie's husband, Sam Kay; and her sisters, Barbara Pryor and Nancy Parr.
Betty was retired to The Villages, Fla.
Visitation will be held at Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, Poca, W.Va., from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 18. An intimate service will follow at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice Vitas, 127 N Bay Street, Eustis, FL 32726.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 13, 2019
