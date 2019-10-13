|
BETTY JANE HOPKINS, 89, passed away after a long illness on Monday, October 7, 2019.
She was predeceased by her parents, Alma Backus and William Howard Fidler; her eldest daughter, Vickie Kay; and her husband of almost 70 years, William C. Hopkins.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherrie, Debbie, Teresa and Nancie; Vickie's husband, Sam Kay; and her sisters, Barbara Pryor and Nancy Parr.
Betty was retired to The Villages, Fla.
Visitation will be held at Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, Poca, W.Va., from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 18. An intimate service will follow at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice Vitas, 127 N Bay Street, Eustis, FL 32726.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 13, 2019