

BETTY JANE LEE, 85, daughter of the late Delmer and Cora Hill Nunn, died peacefully Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Genesis Health Care Putnam Center, Hurricane.

Also preceding her in death was a sister, Lois Lee, and a brother, Ronald Nunn.

She was a member of the King's River Worship Center, St. Albans. She was retired from the State of West Virginia Vocational Education and had worked for VALIC and HRDTI Inc., of which she was part owner. Betty had also worked for the South Charleston Community Center.

Surviving: Daughters, Vicky Miller and husband Richard, Kathy Stevens; brother, Delmer Nunn and wife Barbara; sisters, Judy Mullins and husband Junior, Mary Lou Gladwell; grandchildren, Sarah Darnell (Ray), Michael Stevens, Jenny White (Adam); great-grandchildren, Brandon Governale (Katey), Jon David Governale, Paige White, Caidence Stevens, Cameron White, Kaylee Rae White. Betty was very much looking forward to the birth of her great-great-granddaughter, Carleigh Governale, who is due in July.

Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, W.Va., with Pastor Chris Kimbro of King's River Worship Center, St. Albans, and Pastor Mike Ramsey of Bridge of Faith Fellowship, Nitro. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Love Your Neighbor Outreach, Bridge of Faith Fellowship, 402 Main Avenue, Nitro, WV 25143. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 6 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary