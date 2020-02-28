|
|
BETTY JANE SCHIEFER, 90, of Gassaway, passed away on February 25, 2020, at Rolling Meadows Place, Scott Depot.
She was born July 27, 1929, in Frametown, a daughter of the late Thomas E. and Ella Frame Wilson.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Schiefer; brother, Norman Wilson; and sister, Jessie Hart. She was the last of her generation. All her siblings and their spouses, and her husband's siblings and spouses, are gone.
Betty graduated from Gassaway High School. She worked for 40 years as the secretary at Braxton County Health Department till she retired. She assisted others by being a part of the Braxton County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Every day Betty enjoyed going to the Braxton County Senior Center. She was a member of Gassaway Baptist Church for over 50 years.
Betty is survived by her son, Steve Schiefer; daughter, Nancy Johnson (Keith); granddaughter, Ali (Mitch); grandson, Chris; great - granddaughter, Chloe; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 29, at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway, W.Va., with Reverend Mark Stump officiating.
Friends may call two hours prior to service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gassaway Baptist Church, P.O. Box 128, Gassaway, WV 26624 or one can be made to any cause near to your heart, given in her name.
Words of comfort and memories may be extended to the family at www.roachfuneralhome.com.
Betty enriched all who met her and it was a long wonderful life well lived.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 28, 2020