Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snodgrass Funeral Home
4122 Maccorkle Ave Sw
South Charleston, WV 25309
(304) 768-7324
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Snodgrass Funeral Home
4122 Maccorkle Ave Sw
South Charleston, WV
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Snodgrass Funeral Home
4122 Maccorkle Ave Sw
South Charleston, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Craigo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean Craigo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jean Craigo Obituary

BETTY JEAN CRAIGO, age 88, of South Charleston, formerly of Belle, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House.
Betty was born in Ward, daughter of the late Clarence D. and Eva M. Breeden. She was also preceded in death by her husband, of 42 years, Clarence R. Craigo Sr.
Betty was a homemaker and a Christian.
She is survived by a son, Clarence R. Craigo Jr. (Dora) of Griffithsville; daughters, Gloria Arthur (Rick) of South Charleston, Pamela Gore (Richard) of Dunbar, and Donna Gay, (her late husband David Gay) of Witcher; eight grandchildren, 12 great - grandchildren, and two great - great - grandchildren.
A Service to Honor the Life of Betty will be held at 12 noon, Thursday, August 1, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Interment will follow in the Ward Cemetery, Cedar Grove. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memories of Betty may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now