|
|
BETTY JEAN CRAIGO, age 88, of South Charleston, formerly of Belle, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House.
Betty was born in Ward, daughter of the late Clarence D. and Eva M. Breeden. She was also preceded in death by her husband, of 42 years, Clarence R. Craigo Sr.
Betty was a homemaker and a Christian.
She is survived by a son, Clarence R. Craigo Jr. (Dora) of Griffithsville; daughters, Gloria Arthur (Rick) of South Charleston, Pamela Gore (Richard) of Dunbar, and Donna Gay, (her late husband David Gay) of Witcher; eight grandchildren, 12 great - grandchildren, and two great - great - grandchildren.
A Service to Honor the Life of Betty will be held at 12 noon, Thursday, August 1, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Interment will follow in the Ward Cemetery, Cedar Grove. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memories of Betty may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019