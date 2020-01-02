Home

Watson Funeral Services & Crematory
2300 Highway 378
Conway, SC 29527
843-397-2500
Betty Jean Floyd


1936 - 2019
Betty Jean Floyd Obituary
BETTY JEAN FLOYD, 83, was born in Lawrence County, Ohio, on August 6, 1936, and died on Christmas Day, 2019, from congestive heart failure. Betty was a longtime resident of Charleston, W.Va., and a W.Va. public employee, retired. She was the daughter of Jesse Floyd and Sarah (Pitts) Floyd, and is survived by two brothers, James Floyd and Ronald S. Floyd, and a step-sister, Agnes Rogers. There will be a private graveside service at a later date.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 2, 2020
