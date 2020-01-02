|
BETTY JEAN FLOYD, 83, was born in Lawrence County, Ohio, on August 6, 1936, and died on Christmas Day, 2019, from congestive heart failure. Betty was a longtime resident of Charleston, W.Va., and a W.Va. public employee, retired. She was the daughter of Jesse Floyd and Sarah (Pitts) Floyd, and is survived by two brothers, James Floyd and Ronald S. Floyd, and a step-sister, Agnes Rogers. There will be a private graveside service at a later date.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 2, 2020