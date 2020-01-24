|
|
BETTY JANE GARRETT, 87, of Barboursville, formerly from Six Mile, passed away January 22, 2020, at The Village at Riverview, Barboursville.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Betty's children. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Memory Gardens in Madison.
She was born August 24, 1932, in Madison, a daughter of the late William Noah and Ruby Dillon Bell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Bernice Ray Garrett; an infant son, David Garrett; two sisters, Nan Richards and Carol Brown; and a brother, Johnny Bell.
Betty managed People's Department Store for 20 years and then went on to be a cook for Boone County Schools and was awarded Cook of the Year for that County in 1990.
She loved the Lord with all her heart and was a Bible scholar who was a leader in her church and community. She taught children's classes for 50 years and led ladies bible studies at her church.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Bob Mays of Venice, Fla., and Jeanie and Allen Meadows of Barboursville; one son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Kim Garrett of Proctorville, Ohio; one sister, Virginia Kirk of Mannford, Okla.; seven grandchildren, Heidi Jasper (Jason), Heather Mays, Eric Meadows (Angie), Todd Meadows (Theresa), Amber Pauley, Tori Garrett, and Shayna Foreman (Ben); and six great-grandchildren, Scout, Gus, Cooper, Zach, Raeleigh, and Jeff.
The family would like to thank The Village at Riverview for their love and kindness to their mom during the last four years. We would also like to thank our friends, the Smith family of Wallace Funeral Home.
Donations may be made to Norway Avenue Church of Christ Activity Building, 1400 Norway Avenue, Huntington, WV 25705.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/ wallace.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 24, 2020