BETTY JEAN HAMMACK, 77, of Eleanor, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her home following a long illness.
She was a 1960 graduate of Buffalo High School, where she was the class Valedictorian. Betty also graduated from Lakeland Community College in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a former employee of the WV Investment Management Board and a longtime employee of Peabody Coal.
Born January 21, 1943, in Grimms Landing, she was the daughter of the late Franklin C. Hammack and Rebecca Hudson Hammack.
Survivors include her daughter, Carlette Rolan of Eleanor; son, David Higginbotham of Eleanor; sisters, Patricia Jividen of Midway and Mary Jividen of Eleanor; brother, Franklin Hammack Jr. of York, Pa.; grandchildren, Megan Wagner and Seth Rolan; great - grandchildren, Adam Wagner Jr., Austin Wagner, Jackson Wagner and Abigail Wagner.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel), with Rev. Dr. Rod Barnett officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.
Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 8, 2020