|
|
Loving wife and mother, BETTY JEAN HARPER gained her wings on February 1, 2020, surrounded by family after a long illness at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
She was born on March 31, 1945, in Roane County, daughter of the late Giles F. Moffatt and Leona Moffatt. She was a homemaker and she loved gardening and singing church hymns. She was a Baptist.
She was preceded in death by her son, Gerald Don Harper.
She is survived by her loving husband, Stonewall Harper of Kenna; her daughter, Lisa Case and husband Dale Case of Kenna; her sons, Stoney Bruce Harper of Kenna, Darrell Ray Harper of Kenna; daughter, Lea Ann Harper of Kenna; grandchildren, Kayla Jean Case, Dakota Harper, Cassidy Goff, Tyler and Seth Harper; and great-grandchildren, Christopher Jenkins, Landon Syner and Kaylee Syner, Ryder and Remi Goff.
Celebration of Life services will be held at Long and Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville, W.Va., at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, with Pastor Jesse Wagoner officiating. Burial will be at Floral Hills in Sissonville. Friends and family may visit from l2 to 2 p.m., prior to the service.
Gathering will be held at the home of Lisa Case after services.
Online condolences maybe forwarded to www.longfisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 5, 2020