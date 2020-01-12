|
|
BETTY JEAN RIDDLE, 82, of Glasgow, passed away January 9, 2020, at Genesis-Glasgow HR following a long illness.
She was a homemaker and a member of Esta Memorial Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Charlie and Gracie Marie Slayton Riddle; sisters, Pauline Riddle and Barbara Ann Riddle.
Surviving are her brothers, Charles Riddle of Belle, Thomas Wayne Riddle of Tennessee; sisters, Caroline Belmont of Charleston and Agatha Riddle of Beckley.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, W.Va., with Pastor Randy Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Witcher Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service time at the funeral home on Tuesday.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020