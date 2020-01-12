Home

FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
Betty Riddle
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Betty Jean Riddle Obituary
BETTY JEAN RIDDLE, 82, of Glasgow, passed away January 9, 2020, at Genesis-Glasgow HR following a long illness.
She was a homemaker and a member of Esta Memorial Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Charlie and Gracie Marie Slayton Riddle; sisters, Pauline Riddle and Barbara Ann Riddle.
Surviving are her brothers, Charles Riddle of Belle, Thomas Wayne Riddle of Tennessee; sisters, Caroline Belmont of Charleston and Agatha Riddle of Beckley.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, W.Va., with Pastor Randy Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Witcher Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service time at the funeral home on Tuesday.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020
