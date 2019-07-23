Home

Affordable Cremations Of West Virginia
413 D St
South Charleston, WV 25303
(681) 265-2316
Betty Jean Withrow Obituary

BETTY JEAN WITHROW Betty Jean Withrow "Betty Boop" age 49, of St. Albans passed away peacefully with her sisiter, lil' Mary by her side on July 15, 2019 at the Hospice House from complications with diabetes that ended in kidney failure. She had a heart of gold and always had a smile on her face.
Betty is survived by her sisters; Mary Carpenter, Mary Cole, JoAnn Baire, Teresa Johnson and George Gravely.
She will be missed dearly and never forgotten!
A memorial service for Betty will be held at a later date.
You may share memories of Betty on her tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 23 to July 25, 2019
