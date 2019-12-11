|
BETTY JEANNE (GRIFFITH) BANKS graced this earth for 89 years. She thought of her passing from this life as going HOME. Born on October 11, 1930, Betty claimed her place in Heaven on December 5, 2019.
In addition to being a talented musician, seamstress, artist and writer, Betty pursued many hobbies including gardening, ceramics, miniatures, crocheting, needle point and home improvements of all kinds.
Betty held jobs in retail sales and financial offices and also resumed her continuing education as an adult, maintaining a 4.0 GPA and winning awards for her writing, for which she was recruited to lead writing workshops. But, above all else, Betty dedicated her love and devotion to her home and family.
Her dearly beloved ones who preceded her in death: Parents, Fred and Leona Griffith; husband of 46 years, Ronald L. Banks; son, David A. Banks; brothers, Fred Griffith, Sam Griffith and Jerry Griffith.
Surviving Betty are daughter, Ronda L. Kizer; granddaughter, Alannah Kizer; grandson-in-law, Shamus Keats; great-grandchildren, Owen, Jesse, and Tracie Kizer; sisters, Sally McLaughlin and Linda Smith; brother-in-law, George Smith; sisters-in-law, Penelope Griffith and Kay Griffith; several nieces, nephews and cousins, with special thanks to Christine McLaughlin, Lois Khul, Sherry Hatten and Shirley Burdick-Madron (Bill).
Betty maintained lifelong friendships and was a second mother to many because of her gifts of love, compassion, intelligence, insight, kindness and humor. Those of us who love her are deeply saddened, but will forever be buoyed by her examples of grace, generosity and wisdom.
ME Once I was an empty mist That floated over the sea. I had no form and had no soul And no reality. Then God took me in His hand And formed a heart and soul. Then hung His Son upon a cross To make this person whole. By Betty J. Banks A Celebration of Betty's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, at Stevens and Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., with HR Whittington as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Forks of Coal Cemetery, Alum Creek.
A visitation with family of friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, at the funeral home.
The family will accept flowers or a contribution in Betty's name can be made to Smile Train, 633 Third Avenue, 9th Floor, New York, New York 10017.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 11, 2019