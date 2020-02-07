|
|
BETTY JO WHITTINGTON, 87, of Smithers, passed away February 5, 2020.
She was born in Beards Fork, April 10, 1932, to the aate Willard "Trap" Walker and Mary Hundley Walker.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Thomas B. "Tommy" Whittington Sr.; brother, Lane Walker, at age 16, in August 1955.
Betty Jo was a 1950 graduate of Montgomery High School, a member of Boomer Baptist Church for 45 years, where she was Financial Secretary for 40 years, and was retired from Brown Chevrolet in Montgomery.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas B. Whittington Jr. and his wife Suzanne, Terry L. Whittington Sr. And his wife Kathy of Smithers; brother, Henry Walker and his wife Delores of Glasgow; grandchildren, Tara Redman and her husband Craig of Kimberly, Terry L. Whittington Jr. and his wife Melanie of Beckley, Brian Whittington and his wife Amanda of Smithers, Travis Woody, Tyler Woody and Alison Woody of Smithers; great - grandchildren, Ethan Redman, Anthony Manley, Melody Whittington, C J Whittington, Tyler K. Woody and Skylar Woody.
Service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, at Boomer Baptist Church, with Rev. Mark Strickland officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest beside her first and only love, Tommy, at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, W.Va.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 7, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Boomer Christian Academy, Box 446, Boomer, WV 25031.
"My heart's desire is that all my family be saved so that we can all be together in heaven. Just rememeber, I love you all."
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 7, 2020