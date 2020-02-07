Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Dell Funeral Home - Fayette Pike
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Dell Funeral Home - Fayette Pike
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Boomer Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Whittington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jo Whittington


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jo Whittington Obituary

BETTY JO WHITTINGTON, 87, of Smithers, passed away February 5, 2020.
She was born in Beards Fork, April 10, 1932, to the aate Willard "Trap" Walker and Mary Hundley Walker.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Thomas B. "Tommy" Whittington Sr.; brother, Lane Walker, at age 16, in August 1955.
Betty Jo was a 1950 graduate of Montgomery High School, a member of Boomer Baptist Church for 45 years, where she was Financial Secretary for 40 years, and was retired from Brown Chevrolet in Montgomery.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas B. Whittington Jr. and his wife Suzanne, Terry L. Whittington Sr. And his wife Kathy of Smithers; brother, Henry Walker and his wife Delores of Glasgow; grandchildren, Tara Redman and her husband Craig of Kimberly, Terry L. Whittington Jr. and his wife Melanie of Beckley, Brian Whittington and his wife Amanda of Smithers, Travis Woody, Tyler Woody and Alison Woody of Smithers; great - grandchildren, Ethan Redman, Anthony Manley, Melody Whittington, C J Whittington, Tyler K. Woody and Skylar Woody.
Service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, at Boomer Baptist Church, with Rev. Mark Strickland officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest beside her first and only love, Tommy, at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, W.Va.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 7, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Boomer Christian Academy, Box 446, Boomer, WV 25031.
"My heart's desire is that all my family be saved so that we can all be together in heaven. Just rememeber, I love you all."
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -