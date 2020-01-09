|
|
BETTY JO WICKLINE, 92, of McMurray, PA, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living at Peters Township, McMurray, PA.
She was born in Whitesville, (Boone County), WV, to the late Clarence and Alverta Cook Kaylor. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Kaylor.
Betty was retired from the State of West Virginia as a Legal Assistant in Child Support Enforcement. She was Presbyterian by Faith.
Surviving are her loving sons, Richard Wickline (Joyce Wickline), Charles Wickline, John Wickline (Dawn Wickline) and Thomas Wickline. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren, 11 great - grandchildren and four great - great - grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with the Rev. Billy Griffin officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the funeral service.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 12, at Cunningham Memorial Park, Upper Mausoleum Chapel, St. Albans.
You may visit Betty's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, WV, is honored to serve the Wickline family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 9, 2020