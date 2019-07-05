

Mrs. BETTY JOANNE GAINER, beloved wife, mother and friend, passed away peacefully in her home on July 1, 2019, at the age of 86, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.

She was born in 1932 in Pliny, W.Va., to the late Russell C. Smith and Margaret Summerfield Smith.

She and Fred Gainer married in 1953 in Charleston, W.Va., where they currently reside.

A veteran of the Korean War, Betty served in the United States Air Force. Her discipline and patriotism remained evident in her membership and service as President and Vice President of the Mountaineer Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association. She received a Distinguished Service award for her many contributions. Betty also exercised her civic duty by marching in Armed Forces Day parades, speaking to school children on Armistice Day and volunteering during local elections.

A life-long active church member, Betty showed her love for the Lord by participating in the choir, vacation bible school, church dinners, typing the weekly bulletin, hosting neighborhood Good News clubs, providing altar flowers from her garden and serving the less fortunate in her community. Sharing her flowers with others made her heart sing! Betty's greatest joys were gardening, cooking and spending time with her family and husband of 66 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Vernon Smith; and sisters, June Neeley and Eva Pearl Neader.

She is survived by her loving husband, Fred Gainer; brother, Jennis Smith; sister, Celestine Herko; sister, Marianne Shoup; her daughters, Debbie Gainer, Amy Douglas and husband Chris, Claudia Toothman and husband Kevin; and grandchildren, Max Toothman and Maya Toothman.

A service celebrating the life of Betty will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home at 6837 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville, WV 25320. Visitation will be before the service at 2 p.m.

The family requests that anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Betty, make it to hospicecarewv.org. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 5 to July 7, 2019