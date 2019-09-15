Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty June Johnson Jennings


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty June Johnson Jennings Obituary
BETTY JUNE JOHNSON JENNINGS, 65, of Hurricane, passed away on September 13, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital, Charleston.
She was born a daughter to the late Bobby William and Wanda June Powers Johnson in South Charleston on December 28, 1953.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant grandson: Coleton Rhodes Jennings; and brothers: Michael and Benny Johnson.
Surviving her are husband, Thomas Allen Jennings; daughter, Mylissa Jennings Messer of Hurricane; step-sons, Thomas Allen Jennings Jr. and Timothy Jennings; grandchildren: Trevin, Ayradyne and Ethan Rhodes of Hurricane; sister: Sheila Miller (Patrick) of Hurricane; brothers: Bob Johnson (Marilyn) of Hurricane, Gregory Johnson of Charleston and Steven Johnson of Hurricane; sister-in-law: Lisa Johnson of Hurricane.
Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Monday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Burial will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane.
Friends may visit the family an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now