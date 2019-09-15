|
|
BETTY JUNE JOHNSON JENNINGS, 65, of Hurricane, passed away on September 13, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital, Charleston.
She was born a daughter to the late Bobby William and Wanda June Powers Johnson in South Charleston on December 28, 1953.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant grandson: Coleton Rhodes Jennings; and brothers: Michael and Benny Johnson.
Surviving her are husband, Thomas Allen Jennings; daughter, Mylissa Jennings Messer of Hurricane; step-sons, Thomas Allen Jennings Jr. and Timothy Jennings; grandchildren: Trevin, Ayradyne and Ethan Rhodes of Hurricane; sister: Sheila Miller (Patrick) of Hurricane; brothers: Bob Johnson (Marilyn) of Hurricane, Gregory Johnson of Charleston and Steven Johnson of Hurricane; sister-in-law: Lisa Johnson of Hurricane.
Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Monday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Burial will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane.
Friends may visit the family an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 15, 2019