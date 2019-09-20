Home

Church Of Jesus Christ Of Lds
2007 McClure Pky
Charleston, WV 25312
(304) 984-9291
BETTY JUNE (YOUNG) MONTGOMERY passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division.
She was the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Elizabeth Jarrett Young Priestley.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Edward Montgomery; step-son, Larry Edward Montgomery; biological father, James Howard Young.
Surviving, step-children, Pamela Lynn Montgomery Myers of Florida, David Bruce Montgomery of North Carolina; three step-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren, as well as many cousins and friends.
Mrs. Montgomery was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and attended the Charleston Second Ward. She served three missions for The Church, the West Central States Mission, the Washington, D.C., Temple and the Columbus, Ohio, Temple. She also served in many callings in The Church. Betty was also a Scout Leader for over 20 years, serving both in the local Church and in the Buckskin Council as a Round Table Commissioner.
Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2007 McClure Parkway, Charleston, WV 25312, with Bishop Gary Aliff officiating. Burial will be in Floral Hills Gardens of Memories, Pocatalico.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bollinger Funeral Home, 420 Lee Street West, Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 20, 2019
