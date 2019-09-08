Home

Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Handley Funeral Home
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Handley Funeral Home
Betty L. Keffer


1930 - 2019
Betty L. Keffer Obituary

BETTY L. KEFFER, 89, of Drawdy, passed away Thursday morning, September 5, 2019, surrounded by her family at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Betty was born February 3, 1930, to the late Henry and Verna Ball Atkins.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Elmer Keffer.
Those left behind to cherish her memories are three daughters, Dianna Marcum, Linda (Grafton) Buzzard, and Sandy (Babe) Halstead; one son, Elmer (Kathie) Keffer Jr.; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, September 9, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, with John Steele officiating. Burial will follow in Harless Cemetery, Drawdy.
Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until service time.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 8, 2019
