Greene-Robertson Funeral Home
600 Riverview Dr
Sutton, WV 26601
(304) 765-5502
Betty Lear Gibson

Betty Lear Gibson Obituary
BETTY LEAR GIBSON, 91, of Birch River, passed away peacefully, after a long illness, on March 26, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Brenda Rose, where Betty resided.
She was born August 4, 1928, in Charleston, the daughter of the late Romie and Nora Kiser Shafer. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Samuel Stanley "Sam" Gibson; sister, Evelyn Hope Hoover; and her brother, James Monroe Shafer.
Betty was a homemaker and a member of Birch River Baptist Church. During her working life, she and her husband owned and operated Gibson's Gulf Station in Birch River for many years. They moved to Birch River from Widen where Sam was born and grew up.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Donald Rose of Birch River; daughter, Judith Curry and husband William of Winfield; three grandsons, Scott Curry of Birch River, Christopher Rose (Stephanie) of Huntersville, N.C., Michael Curry of Charleston; and by her great - granddaughter, Eliza Rose; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 virus restrictions, a small family graveside service will be held at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, with Pastor Jim Murphy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Birch River Baptist Church, P.O. Box 208, Birch River, WV 26610 or Hospice Care Inc., 1606 Kanawha Blvd., Charleston, WV 25387.
Greene - Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton, W.Va., is humbled be serving the Gibson family.
Online condolences may be sent to greene-robertson funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 29, 2020
