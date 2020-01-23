|
|
BETTY LEE ASBURY, 86, of Cross Lanes, WV, passed away on January 20, 2020, at Valley Center in South Charleston.
Born on February 11, 1933, in Kanawha County, she was a daughter of the late Ross and Beulah McClanahan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edsel Asbury; brother, Ollin McClanahan; sisters, Ella Sue Rollins and Othella J. Hurley.
Betty is survived by her three sons, Eddie (Kathy) of Ocean Isle, NC, Scott (Pam) and Kirby (Kelly) of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Jessica Mcleod, Cassidy Miller, and Travis and Justin Asbury; great - grandchildren, Breanna, Ryan, Lexi and Kyla Asbury, and Piper and Brodi Mcleod; and sister-in-law, Minerva Sneed of Cross Lanes, WV.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, with Betty's son, Dr. Eddie Asbury, officiating. Private Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to funeral services on Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 23, 2020