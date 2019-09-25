Home

Raynes Funeral Home Eleanor Chapel
303 Ash Circle
Eleanor, WV 25070
(304) 586-9797
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Raynes Funeral Home Eleanor Chapel
303 Ash Circle
Eleanor, WV 25070
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Raynes Funeral Home Eleanor Chapel
303 Ash Circle
Eleanor, WV 25070
Burial
Following Services
Beech Grove Cemetery
Eleanor, WV
Betty Lee (Hanshaw) Herdman


1943 - 2019
Betty Lee (Hanshaw) Herdman Obituary

BETTY LEE (HANSHAW) HERDMAN, 76, of Eleanor, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at her home following a long illness.
She was a 1961graduate of Buffalo High School and her undergraduate and graduate studies were completed at Marshall University and West Virginia University. Betty spent the majority of her teaching career at Poca High School before retiring in the late 1990s.
Born March 5, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Alfred J. Hanshaw and Mary Lorine (Allen) Hanshaw. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Chad "Huey" Herdman.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Carol Ray Herdman; son, Christopher (Kimberly) Herdman of Winfield; daughters, Cheryl Herdman (Billy Danberry) of Cross Lanes and Charlotte (Shawn) Martin of Midway; brothers, James Hanshaw of Nashville Tenn., Charles (Margene) Hanshaw of Dayton Ohio, Ronald (Sandra) Hanshaw of Eleanor and Robert (Elaine) Hanshaw of Romney; grandchildren, Connar, Eryn, Jackson, Sydney, Lucas, Calvin and Maelee. Betty is also survived by her step-children, June Tucker and Wayne Herdman; step grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel). Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 25, 2019
