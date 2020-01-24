|
BETTY LEE SHEPPARD, 90, of St. Albans, passed away on January 22, 2020, after an extended battle with Alzheimer's.
Betty was born August 28, 1929, in Spencer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard Seckman and Minnie Young, and her loving husband of 22 years, Harold Thorn Sheppard.
Betty is survived by her sons, Steve (Brenda) Sheppard of Scott Depot and Mike (Elizabeth) Sheppard of St Albans; granddaughters, Rebecca and Samantha Sheppard.
Betty was a member of Abney St. Church of God in St Albans and a very faithful prayer group member. She enjoyed traveling and volunteering in the "soup kitchen" in St Albans. Betty was an avid animal lover throughout her life.
The family would like to thank Alica and Lexie for the love and care given over the last two years.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, in the JOY classroom at the First Baptist Church of Nitro. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Abney St Church of God or your local animal shelter.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, W.Va., is serving the family and you may send e-mail condolences to www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 24, 2020