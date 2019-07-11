BETTY LEE WHITNEY, 92, of Charleston and Myrtle Beach passed away from complications of Dementia in the early hours of July 9th at Hubbard Hospice House. She was surrounded by peacefulness and blanketed in Love at the time of her passing.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, James Whitney, her daughters Sue (Tony) Gregg Camaioni , now residing in Goldsboro, NC, Joyce (Sam) Holt Fanning of Charleston, Nancy (Bob) Whitney Hurley of Charleston, Stepson James (Debbie) Whitney of Atlanta , beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren and grand dogs.

She was a Proud WWII Rosie the Riveter. She loved Beach Living, time with friends and family, games, babies and animals. Her priority was always her family. Although she hated to cook, she was good at it, specializing in Astoria Red Cake. She DID NOT have a green thumb and readily admitted it. Her exuberance for fun is exhibited in this obituary picture. She would have loved it, as she loved to embody the essence of each holiday.

Thank you to the incredible team from HospiceCare WV and Hubbard House, the dynamic caregiving team of Dinace Harless and Debbie Pernell and the rest of the awesome staff at Charleston Gardens, Genesis Physical Therapy team and our many supportive friends.

A Life Celebration of her incredible life will be at Long and Fisher Chapel in Sissonville, Friday July 12. Visitation will be from Noon to 1 p.m., a short service will follow, there will be no graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, either online or by mail, to HospicecareWV or , Charleston, WV Chapter. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 11 to July 13, 2019