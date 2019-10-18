Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary Inc
335 5Th Ave
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Good Shepherd Mortuary Inc
335 5Th Ave
South Charleston, WV 25303
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Good Shepherd Mortuary Inc
335 5Th Ave
South Charleston, WV 25303
Betty Lenora Hunt Obituary

BETTY LENORA HUNT, 81, of South Charleston, daughter of the late Archie and Louise Harris, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
She was a Christian for more that 50 years and loved going to her church, Trinity Baptist Church of Ruth.
She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Mack Hunt; daughters, Diana Boggess (Richard) of South Charleston, Martha Miller (Rocky) of Cross Lanes, Glenda Hunt of South Charleston, Benita Burdette of South Charleston; son, Mark Hunt (Rhonda) of Mineral Wells; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild, and her little Bo.
Betty was a wonderful Christian, wife, mother, and was loved by everyone. She will be missed always!
Service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the mortuary. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 18, 2019
