BETTY J. LIMING, 89, of Pinch passed away Sunday, June 30th at CAMC Memorial division. Betty was retired from Columbia Gas Transmission Corporation. She was originally from Clendenin and graduated from Clendenin High School in 1949.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack C. Liming and their beloved pup, "Pudgie;" parents, William M. and Della Mealy Mick; brothers, James, Burl, Dennis and Billy Mick; sisters, Beulah Aliff and Bernice Mick; nieces, Judy (Carver) Dillon, and Jennifer (Carver) Dillon.

She is survived by her sister, Freda Carver of New Hampshire. "Aunt Bet" is also survived by her nephews and nieces, Denny Mick, Bill Mick, Eugene Aliff, John Carver and John Mick, Pamela (Aliff) Harvey, Cathy (Aliff) Moon, Louann (Aliff) Hedrick, Debbie (Mick) Hopkins, and Stacy (Mick) Walker. "Aunt Bet" is also survived and fondly remembered by many great-nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to the doctors and nurses of Memorial's CPICU for taking great care of "Aunt Bet" over the past few weeks, and to those who have helped her have a great quality of life over the past year and a half or so: Barbara, Bertie, Becky, Regina and Haley. As someone said recently, "God only made one 'Aunt Bet,'" and she will be greatly missed and fondly remembered, until we meet again.

Visitation will be held from 11:00am-12:00pm on Wednesday July 3rd, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road Elkview, WV 25071. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 2 to July 4, 2019