BETTY LOUISE (BARNETT) WOOMER, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great - grandmother, passed away on March 24, 2020, at the age of 94.
Betty was born in Charleston, WV. She grew up on the West Side of Charleston with her parents and two younger brothers, Charles and Harold. After high school, she worked at Union Carbide at the Institute plant. She met a dashing young man, Warren Woomer, through a social group at Christ Church United Methodist Church and they were married just a few months later on February 18, 1956. Betty and Warren celebrated 62 wonderful years of marriage before Warren's passing in 2018.
Betty and Warren chose for her to stay home to raise their children, Susan and Steve. After the children graduated, Warren's job took them to India, where they lived for three years. This sparked a love of travel and adventure that led Betty and Warren to visit all seven continents (including Antarctica) and over 90 countries. While Betty was a world-traveler, she most appreciated the simple things in life. She enjoyed hot fudge sundaes, WV basketball and football and playing bridge. She liked to play video poker and made many trips to Las Vegas.
Betty was a strong, loving, no-nonsense and feisty woman. She and Warren loved spending time with family over the years at the family camp in Greenbrier County and other vacation spots in Mexico, the Caribbean and Hawaii. Betty was thankful that she got to attend her granddaughter Bethany's wedding and meet her great-granddaughter, Marlo.
We will miss her immensely, but are comforted knowing that she is now reunited with Warren, her lifelong dance partner, once again.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Warren, and her brothers, Charles and Harold.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Hilger and son-in-law Joe Hilger; son, Steve Woomer and partner Cindy Burnette; granddaughter, Bethany Woomer and husband Bryan Mierke; and great-granddaughter, Marlo Mierke.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Pam Young and Cheryl Smith, who were there to provide friendship and care to her over the last several years.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memories may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 29, 2020