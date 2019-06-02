

BETTY MAE (MARTIN) BENNETT RAWLINS, 82, Point Pleasant, passed away May 27, 2019, at Winter Haven Hospital, Winter Haven, Fla.

Betty was born April 24, 1937, in Buffalo, to the late Cecil and Wanda Martin.

She sold Tupperware for many years, where she made a host of great and lasting friendships. She loved to embroider, do search a word puzzles, and cook. She loved her family most of all, she was at her happiest when she was surrounded by them.

Preceding her in death are her beloved siblings: brother, William "Speedy" Martin, and sister, Elizabeth "Pearl" Craig.

She is survived by daughters, Charlene Malone (Jeff) Polk City, Fla., Janet Simpkins (Billy) and Jean Ann Smith (Jeff) Cumming, Ga.; grandchildren, Katie Simpkins of Huntington, Johnathon Malone (Mikala) of Huntington, Gracie and Lauren Smith of Cumming, Ga., Jazmyne Malone of Polk City, Fla.; and the blessing that gave her the fight to hold on until she could hold him in her arms, great-grandson Oliver Wayne Malone of Huntington.

She is also survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law: Rosetta (Herman) Higginbotham of Grove City, Ohio, Patricia "Pat" (Ronald "Butch") Burdette, Karen (Tommy) Stover, all of Buffalo, and brother-in-law, Wendell Craig of Carroll, Ohio; her first love and father of her daughters, David "Gene" Bennett of Point Pleasant, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends who will all miss her dearly.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo, with Pastor Mike Tucker officiating. Burial will be immediately following the service at the Bennett Cemetery on Tribble Road, Leon.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 2 to June 4, 2019