Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waters Funeral Chapel Inc
411 Water St
Summersville, WV 26651
(304) 872-2111
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
WV Memorial Gardens at Calvin
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Clonch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Marie Johnson Clonch


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Marie Johnson Clonch Obituary

BETTY MARIE JOHNSON CLONCH, 82 of Summersville died Sunday April 12, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late George Robert and Mary Jane Pierson Thompson and was born at Richwood May 1, 1937. Betty was a former employee of Modern Appliance, Heilig Myers Furniture and retired from State Farm Insurance in Summersville. She was a charter member of the Southern Baptist Fellowship in Summersville.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by husband's Johnny Johnson and Daniel M. Clonch as well as her brother Harold Lee Thompson.
Surviving are Step-Son George (Donna) Clonch Rio Grande, Ohio; 2 Step-Daughters, Beverly (David) Boggs Canvas, and Susan (Hoye) Ryan Union; Brother, Ernest Kenneth Thompson Collinsville, Illinois; and many Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday April 15th in the WV Memorial Gardens at Calvin with Pastor Delbert Walker officiating.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
E-Condolences: [email protected]
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -