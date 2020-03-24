|
BETTY MARIE NICHOLS, 87, of Clendenin, WV passed away peacefully at Dunbar Genesis Center on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
She was born to Charlie and Alice Rose on September 15, 1932. She graduated from Clendenin High School in 1950.
She was married to James Nichols until his passing in 1976. They had three daughters.
Betty was a stay at home mother until her girls went to school. She then began working in 1970 as a secretary in the Kanawha County School system most recently serving at Herbert Hoover High School until her retirement in 2004.
She was preceded in death by her husband James of 25 years; parents Charlie and Alice Rose; brother Denvil Rose of Florida; sister Virginia Mae Smith of Elkview.
Betty is survived by daughter Judy Butta of Harrisville; daughter Jo Ann Watt (Charlie) of Clendenin; daughter Debbie Barnette (Camden / "Butch") of Ripley. The joy of Betty's life was her time with her four grandsons, Scott Butta (Liz) of Fairmont; Derek Watt (Jenn) of Charleston; Brett Barnette (Elly) of Morgantown and Blake Barnette (Megan) of Ripley. She is also survived by a sister, Madge Long of Elkview along with many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Hospice Care for their compassion, support and assistance during Betty's last days. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387.
Because of the current Covid-19 pandemic safety requirements the family will have a private, family graveside service.
Online condolences may be sent www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Hafer Funeral Home of Elkview is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 24, 2020