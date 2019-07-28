|
|
|
BETTY S. MOORE, 90, of St. Albans, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Teays Valley Center, Hurricane, WV. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 409 Sixth Avenue, St. Albans is honored to serve the Moore family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 28 to July 30, 2019