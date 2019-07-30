|
|
BETTY S. MOORE, 90, of St. Albans, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Teays Valley Center, Hurricane, WV.
Born June 16, 1929, in Kanawha County, she was a daughter of the late Clarence W. and Lettie McCallister Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Byron "BJ" Moore; brother, Robert Smith.
Betty was a member of First Baptist Church, St. Albans and was a former employee of Union Carbide Corp., Institute Plant. She was a graduate of St. Albans High School, class of 1947.
Surviving are her son, Byron J. Moore, II (Lisa) of Scott Depot; her granddaughters, Abigail and Emily Moore.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 2, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Joel M. Harpold officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
You may visit Betty's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Westside VFD, P O Box 493, St. Albans, WV 25177 .
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 409 Sixth Avenue, St. Albans is honored to serve the Moore family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019