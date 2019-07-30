Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartlett-Chapman Funeral Home Llc
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 Sixth Avenue
St. Albans, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 Sixth Avenue
St. Albans, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty S. Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty S. Moore Obituary
BETTY S. MOORE, 90, of St. Albans, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Teays Valley Center, Hurricane, WV.
Born June 16, 1929, in Kanawha County, she was a daughter of the late Clarence W. and Lettie McCallister Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Byron "BJ" Moore; brother, Robert Smith.
Betty was a member of First Baptist Church, St. Albans and was a former employee of Union Carbide Corp., Institute Plant. She was a graduate of St. Albans High School, class of 1947.
Surviving are her son, Byron J. Moore, II (Lisa) of Scott Depot; her granddaughters, Abigail and Emily Moore.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 2, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Joel M. Harpold officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
You may visit Betty's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Westside VFD, P O Box 493, St. Albans, WV 25177 .
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 409 Sixth Avenue, St. Albans is honored to serve the Moore family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now