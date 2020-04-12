|
BETTY LOUISE (TURNER) SLONE, 77, of Greenwood, W.Va., left this world for her heavenly home Wednesday, April 8, 2020, after a short stay at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.
Betty was born in Pine Knob, W.Va., on December 4, 1942, to the late Lena Francis Turner. She was a member of the Wharton Missionary Baptist Church in Wharton, W.Va. Betty was a beautiful, generous, fun loving woman who loved God and her family immensely.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Tedy Theadore Slone; her mother, Lena Turner; her beloved grandson, Marcus Andrew Slone (Andy); and two brothers, Theron Turner and Donnie Turner.
Betty is survived by a family who she loved and loved her beyond measure: sons, Mark and Penny Slone of Elizabethtown, Ky., and Teddy and Tina Slone of Wharton, W.Va.; brother, Marvin and Marianne Turner of Rock Creek, W.Va.; grandchildren, Megan and Jim Hollingsworth of Elizabethtown, Ky., Matthew and Lesli Slone of Scott Depot, W.Va., and Laura and Caleb Harvey of Lancaster, S.C. In her later years, six great-grandchildren were her brightest spark, Lucas Andrew Slone, Matthew Donovan Slone, Lillian Violet Ford, Madison LeeAnne Slone, Blake Matthew Harvey, and Benjamin Adam Harvey; with a host of extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Betty wanted to leave a testimony for all family and friends: For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosever shall believe in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. John 3:16
Due to the Coronavirus, funeral service will be held for immediate family members only at the gravesite.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Avenue SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 12, 2020