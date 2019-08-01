|
BETTY (SIMPSON) SMITH, 92, of Scott Depot, passed away on July 29, 2019.
Born on June 28, 1927, she had fond memories of growing up in Cedar Grove, WV. After marrying her husband Layman in 1950, the couple became some of the first to move to the Teays Valley area.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Layman; her parents, Howard and Della Simpson; her brothers, Kermit, Spencer, and Warren; her sister, Virginia; and her son, Bruce.
She is survived by her son, Kent (Susan) from Edwardsville, IL; her daughter, Brenda from Nashville, TN; three grandchildren, Jeremy (Brandy), Jon-Michael, and Julianna; and three great - grandchildren, Kaitlin, Nicholas, and Benjamin.
After retiring from the West Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges, Betty volunteered in literacy programs, discovered an ability to paint, and became an avid genealogist. With the loving assistance of her niece Jo Martin and friend Karen Bess, Betty continued to live in the home she loved and helped build 65 years earlier.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 2, at Chapman Funeral Home, Teays Valley.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to ().
