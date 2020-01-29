|
|
BETTY SUE CARPENTER BRADSHAW, 73, of Campbell's Creek, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston. She was born March 3, 1946, in Miami, WV, a daughter of the late Lillian and Charles Carpenter. She was a wife, mother and homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald C. Bradshaw of Campbell's Creek; brothers, Kenneth (Judy) Carpenter of Grantsville, WV, Donald Carpenter of Brownsville, TX, Ronald Carpenter of Hillsboro, WV; sister, Iris Foutt of Poca; daughters, Melissa Bradshaw of Campbell's Creek and Terri Bradshaw of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Maygan Martin, Vanessa Hancock, Hailey, Blake, Bryson and Lilly Bradshaw; and two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her mother, Lillian, and father, Charles Carpenter; brothers, Robert Carpenter, Charles Carpenter Jr.; and sister, Anna Poole.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove, with Rev. Colton Carter officiating. Burial will follow the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. service time at the funeral home Friday.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is serving the Bradshaw family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 29, 2020