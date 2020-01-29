Home

POWERED BY

Services
COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
(304) 595-2561
For more information about
Betty Bradshaw
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Bradshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Sue Carpenter Bradshaw


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Sue Carpenter Bradshaw Obituary

BETTY SUE CARPENTER BRADSHAW, 73, of Campbell's Creek, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston. She was born March 3, 1946, in Miami, WV, a daughter of the late Lillian and Charles Carpenter. She was a wife, mother and homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald C. Bradshaw of Campbell's Creek; brothers, Kenneth (Judy) Carpenter of Grantsville, WV, Donald Carpenter of Brownsville, TX, Ronald Carpenter of Hillsboro, WV; sister, Iris Foutt of Poca; daughters, Melissa Bradshaw of Campbell's Creek and Terri Bradshaw of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Maygan Martin, Vanessa Hancock, Hailey, Blake, Bryson and Lilly Bradshaw; and two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her mother, Lillian, and father, Charles Carpenter; brothers, Robert Carpenter, Charles Carpenter Jr.; and sister, Anna Poole.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove, with Rev. Colton Carter officiating. Burial will follow the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. service time at the funeral home Friday.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is serving the Bradshaw family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -