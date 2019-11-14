|
BETTY SUE (SHILLING) FAULKES, 64, of South Charleston, passed away on November 8, 2019.
She was born on August 22, 1955, to the late Earl Edward and Kathleen Wotring Shilling. She retired from Bilco Construction after many years of helping her husband run his business while still being a full-time mom and homemaker. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Charleston and was a part-time pre-school teacher at the church. She was a member of The Thomas Memorial Foundation, The Coventry Woods H.O.A. Board, and The South Charleston Municipal Planning Commission. She was a volunteer at Charleston Catholic High School, Weberwood Elementary School, as well as the Recovery Point Program. Betty was very involved in the community and loved her politics.
Betty was a talented photographer and she had a great "eye" for detail in decorating at home, as well as for parties and events. Using this talent for Thomas Memorial Hospital, she was considered their "creative decorator" for their Gala Events. At home she enjoyed doing her own projects using a hammer, nails and a drill. She also loved her flower gardening and utilized her skills to beautify her subdivision.
She loved her family very much and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Betty is survived by her loving husband, William "Bill" Faulkes of South Charleston; sons, George Faulkes and Will Faulkes, both of South Charleston; brothers, Tim (Melanie) Shilling of St. Albans and Charles Thomas Shilling of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sisters, Nancy Enger of Urbana, Illinois, and Mary (Robert) Searls of Hurricane; sisters-in-law, Cynthia S. "Cindy" Lawson of Richmond, Virginia, Danna J. (Bradley) Munson of Rockford, Illinois, Gloria J. Faulkes of Madison, Wisconsin, and Georgia C. Hudson of Dunbar.
A Service to Honor the Life of Betty will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at First Presbyterian Church of Charleston, with Reverend Dr. Nancy Kahaian officiating. A private burial will follow. Family and Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at the church.
Betty loved her pets, so, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311 or to CORE, as she was also an organ donor, Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE), 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.
Memories of Betty may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 14, 2019