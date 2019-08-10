|
BETTY (HARMON) WALKER, 88, of Oak Hill, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Born April 7, 1931, in Rock Lick, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Howard and Audra Atkins Harmon.
Betty was a 1949 graduate of Oak Hill High School and a graduate of West Virginia Institute of Technology in Montgomery, W.Va. She was employed by Fayco Lumber Company for 58 years as bookkeeper. She also worked for Bob Godsey in the Magistrate's office.
She was a loyal and faithful member of the Oak Hill Baptist Church and of the Stannard-Carr Circle.
Well known for her community involvement, Betty was an active member of the BPW (Business and Professional Women), Quota Club, and was on the Fayette County Literacy Council. She was a longtime member of Zi Alpha Rho Sorority of Beta Sigma Phi and was on Fayco Lumber Company and Tyree Funeral Home bowling leagues. The Tyree league won first place in the Tri City bowling tournament for the 1961-1962 season.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving daughter, Vanessa Walker; sister, Margaret Harmon; first cousins, Faye (Larry) Holliday, Gene (Peggy) Green, Kenneth (Virginia) Atkins, and Margaret Atkins; special friend, Bobbi (Tracy) Stover; and her fur babies - dog, Molly London, and cats, Isabella and Rosey.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 11, at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill, with David Sneed,Pastor Emeritus of the Oak Hill Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at High Lawn Memorial Park.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers and food, the family suggests donations of sympathy be made to the New River Humane Society, 513 Shelter Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840. This could be in the form of money, food, pet supplies, etc.
Online condolences may be sent to www.tyreefuneral home.com.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019