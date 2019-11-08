|
|
BEULAH MAE DEWITT-ERSKINE, 87, passed away on November 7, 2019, at Genesis HealthCare Center, Putnam Center. She was born on March 10, 1932, in Nitro, WV, to the late Luther William DeWitt, Sr. and Macile Leoda Carr-DeWitt.
Beulah made her home at Bellaire Assisted Living Facility at Devonshire, Scott Depot, WV, for the past 5 1/2 years.
Beulah graduated from Hurricane High School in June 1951 and married Harold O. Erskine in July 1951.
Beulah loved reading books, especially history and world geography. While she read those books, she dreamed of traveling to those places. After the passing of her husband, she became a world traveler and had the great opportunity to visit many countries, on all world continents, which she had read about in all of those books.
She was a Boy Scout and Girl Scout Leader. She was an avid bowler and won many trophies throughout the years. She loved the Lord and was a life-long member at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Philathea Women's Sunday School Class and Women's Mission Circle groups. She was very proud to have read the Bible "from cover-to-cover" many, many times.
Beulah now joins her late husband, Harold O. Erskine; her deceased siblings: Marjorie Fish, Thelma Jane DeWitt, Luther William "Sonny" DeWitt, Jr., Rosalie Thorne, Reba Irene Fulmer, Kenneth Wayne DeWitt, Sr. , Betty Kaye Hughes and Jackie Carson DeWitt; and one grandson, Scott Brown.
Beulah is survived by her siblings: Hazel Katherine DeWitt, Keith Allen DeWitt (Kathy), Carlisle DeWitt (Charlene), Alice "Faye" DeWitt-Leport and Clarence "Ray" DeWitt.
She is also survived by her children: Robert Ray "Bobby" Erskine (Donna), Virgil Preston Erskine (Charlene), Syble Erskine-Atkins (Wayne), Valerie Erskine-Cooper and Rebecca Diann "DeDe" Erskine (Toni); and her grandchildren: Heather Erskine, Marc Atkins, Danielle Atkins-Dunkley, Seth Cooper, Leah Cooper and Michael Brown.
Additionally, 10 Great-Grandchildren, six Great-Great-Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Beulah will be missed by many who loved her.
"The moment that we take our last breath on earth, we take our first breath in Heaven." - Billy Graham
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, at Chapman Funeral Home, Teays Valley, WV, with Pastor Ron McClung officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery. The family will receive guests from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., prior to the funeral service.
You may share memories of Beulah on her tribute page by visiting ChapmanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 8, 2019