BEULAH MAE STONE, 88, of Rand, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Marmet Center, Marmet, following a long illness.
Mae was born in Charleston on January 7, 1932, to the late John Kay Hicks Sr. and Maggie Mae Conley Hicks. She was a member of the Rand First Church of the Nazarene where she served as a Sunday School Teacher.
Along with her parents, Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Eugene Stone; daughter, Francis Stone; son, Gary Stone.
She is survived by her granddaughters, Debbie Wolfingbarger (Gary Legg) of St. Albans and Cindi Armstrong (Kenneth Holder) of Brooksville, Ky.; daughter-in-law, Mary Stone of Charleston; great-grandchildren, James Wolfingbarger III, Anthony and Devin Pauley, and William Wolfingbarger.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, South Charleston, with Rev. Gordon Killion officiating. Burial will follow in the Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Mary's Garden at Marmet Center for their love and care for Mae.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 22, 2020