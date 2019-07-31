|
BEVERLY ANN NIDA, 81, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord, July 24, 2019, at her home.
Beverly was a 1956 graduate of Sissonville High School, a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Leonard and Helen Thaxton; her infant daughter; and son, Mark Nida.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Okey Nida; sons, Joe and Mike Nida, both of Sissonville; brothers, Jerry Thaxton and wife Lois, and Steve Thaxton; nine grandchildren and seven great - grandchildren.
In keeping with her wishes, her body was cremated.
Memorial Services will be 6 p.m. Thursday, August 1, at Elizabeth Baptist Church, Wolf Pen Drive, Charleston, with Pastor Randy Campbell officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services. Inurnment will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019