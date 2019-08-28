|
|
BEVERLY LUCILLE THOMAS, 72, of St. Albans passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at CAMC Memorial.
She was born January 3, 1947, in Charleston, the daughter of the late Roy O. Thomas and Wanda Lucille Skeen Thomas. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Roy Larry Thomas and M. Joseph Thomas; and nephew, Mickey Thomas.
Bev retired as a Computer Programmer for the State of West Virginia, after 36 1/2 years of service. She was the West Virginia Mountaineers biggest fan. Bev was a member of the St. Albans Moose Lodge #868. She also loved dancing, spending time with loved ones, and her beloved dog Maggie Mae.
She is survived by her partner, Danielle Bauer of St. Albans; her dog, Maggie Mae; aunt, Rilla Smith of South Charleston; extended family from Wisconsin; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 29, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, with Pastor Steven Nease officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to , West Virginia Chapter, at 1601 2nd Avenue, Charleston WV 25387 or to St. Jude at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
You may visit Bev's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Thomas family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019