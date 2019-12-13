|
BEVERLY SUE BLAKE, age 69, of South Charleston, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Beverly was born January 6, 1950, in Oak Hill, daughter of the late Fred and Dessie Stewart. She was also preceded in death by her step mother, Ann (Muma) Stewart; sisters, Barbara Kay Stewart and Juanita Rakes; and brothers, Richard Stewart and Fredrick Raymond Stewart; and special friend, George Smee.
Beverly Sue was a devoted Christian and loving mother who spent her life placing others ahead of herself. She was a beautician in her professional life and loved her customers dearly. She was a natural caretaker and nurturer. She was strong in her Christian faith and loved spending quiet time with the Lord and had a deep knowledge of the Bible. She was eager to spread God's message to the lost who she would meet. She was quite humble when it came to her talent as a creative artist and would simply smile when her work was complimented and say " I just love to paint". That smile and her love for others will be greatly missed.
For approximately 35 years Beverly Sue operated The Trendsetter Hair Salon in South Charleston. She loved spending time with her family when she was needed most, and she would always be counted on in difficult times forfeiting her time to serve others.
Beverly Sue loved animals, especially her Pomeranians, Sugar, Casper, Teddy, Lucy and Maggie. Being a gifted decorator, she was always working on projects to make her home and others a work of art.
Beverly is survived by her son, Derrick Barnette of South Charleston; sisters, Doris Miller of Oak Hill, Paulette Shockey, her husband David Petrucci of Frederick, MD, Patricia Richards of Martinsburg, and Sandra Holm, her husband Jim of Huntingdon, TN; and brothers, Arnold Stewart, his wife Becky of Charleston, and David Stewart of Oak Hill; and her former husband, Gary Barnette of Charleston.
A service to Honor the Life of Beverly will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 15, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, with Rev. Dr. Archie Snedegar officiating. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 16, at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville, WV.
The family will receive friends Sunday at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until service time.
Memories of Beverly may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 13, 2019