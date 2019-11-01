|
BEVERLY SUE DILLON, 70, of Ripley, passed away October 30, 2019, at Jackson General Hospital, following an extended illness. Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 3, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to time of service on Sunday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Calvary United Methodist Church Building Fund or Animal Rights Fur-Ever (ARF), P.O. Box 264, Ripley, WV 25271.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 1, 2019