REV. BILLEE SCOTT MICK, age 92, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Holbrook Health Care Center in Buckhannon. He was born October 16, 1927, in Hall, WV, the son of the late Felton Scott and Dorsey Fern Hinkle Mick.
On July 11, 1946, he married Oleta Bell Teets who preceded him in death on August 29, 2012. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one son, Christopher Mick.
He is survived by one daughter, Sharleen Ulm of Liverpool, NY; three sons, Michael Mick of Buckhannon and John Mick of Elkview, WV and Patrick Mick of Edgewater, MD; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and two sisters, Caroline Jones of New Philadelphia, OH and Shirley Messenger of Weston, WV.
Rev. Mick graduated from B.U.H.S. in 1946. He worked as a Student Pastor while attending W.V.W.C. in Buckhannon. He graduated in 1950 and entered Wesley Theological Seminary. After graduating in 1953 he started a long and distinguished journey for Jesus Christ. He served various positions within the WV Conference, including District Superintendent and Associate Director on the Bishop's Cabinet. His heart was in the pulpit and requested a return to a local church. He served appointments in English, Bradshaw, Parkersburg, Union, Dunbar, Glendale and Pea Ridge, WV. At the time of his death he was Pastor Emeritus at First United Methodist Church. At the age of 91 he was still visiting hospitals, nursing homes and shut ins. He ran a good race; he fought a good fight. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Friends will be received Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Poling-St. Clair Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Friday at the First United Methodist Church, Buckhannon, with the Rev. Steven Meadows and the Rev. Mary Ellen Finegan officiating. Burial will follow in the Heavner Cemetery in Buckhannon.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 10, 2020