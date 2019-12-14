|
BILLIE ANN MERRITT, 99, of Charleston, passed away December 9, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
She was a retired secretary for the former Frankenberger's Department Store.
Surviving are her son, Thomas Merritt; daughter, Mary Margaret Ramming; grandchildren, Mary Catherine Miller-Bice, Brenda Kay Bellerby, Kindra Dawn Dixon, Lisa Anne and Erika Chanel Ramming, Robert Merritt, Angie Truman; great-grandchildren, Christine Bolt, Bryan Gean, Justin and Jeffrey Lee, Brandi Bellerby-Kitchens, Robert Alston, Destini Bellerby, Melody, Jillian and Samantha Dixon, Roy III, Cory, Collyn and Sophia Casey, Annalise Ramming, Jordan Long, Justin Schindler Jr., Brandon and Brittany Merritt, Hunter and Carlee Truman; great-great-grandchildren, Miles Merritt, Kaylee Bolt, Hunter and Bryan Gean Jr. and Jace Kitchens.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 16, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Mike Coleman officiating. Interment will follow in Witcher Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Monday.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 14, 2019