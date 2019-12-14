Home

POWERED BY

Services
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
For more information about
Billie Merritt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Merritt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Ann Merritt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billie Ann Merritt Obituary

BILLIE ANN MERRITT, 99, of Charleston, passed away December 9, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
She was a retired secretary for the former Frankenberger's Department Store.
Surviving are her son, Thomas Merritt; daughter, Mary Margaret Ramming; grandchildren, Mary Catherine Miller-Bice, Brenda Kay Bellerby, Kindra Dawn Dixon, Lisa Anne and Erika Chanel Ramming, Robert Merritt, Angie Truman; great-grandchildren, Christine Bolt, Bryan Gean, Justin and Jeffrey Lee, Brandi Bellerby-Kitchens, Robert Alston, Destini Bellerby, Melody, Jillian and Samantha Dixon, Roy III, Cory, Collyn and Sophia Casey, Annalise Ramming, Jordan Long, Justin Schindler Jr., Brandon and Brittany Merritt, Hunter and Carlee Truman; great-great-grandchildren, Miles Merritt, Kaylee Bolt, Hunter and Bryan Gean Jr. and Jace Kitchens.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 16, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Mike Coleman officiating. Interment will follow in Witcher Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Monday.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -