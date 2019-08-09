|
BILLIE J. WEST, 69, of Indore, entered into rest August 5, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House.
Born on August 15, 1949, in Columbus, Ohio, Billie was the daughter of the late William and Joan (Tall) Hollingshead.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Macie West; brother, Robert Hollingshead; and her sisters, Shirley Dickerson, Linda Chatfield, and Charlotte Muncy.
Survivors include her husband, Robert D. West of Indore; daughter, Angela West Gray (Michael Gray) of Indore, granddaughter Leighann Gray Cole (Brandon Cole) of Montgomery and grandsons Michael Scott Gray of Indore; daughter, Trina West Moore (James Moore), grandsons Jeremiah Moore and Justin Moore, and granddaughter Jenna Moore of Eleanor; son, Robert Dennis West (Frankie Jo Asbury), grandsons Derick West, Isaac West, Eli West and Luke West of Camp Creek; son, William Raymond West, grandsons Austin West and Raymond West of Clay; sister, Joellen (Doug) Chastain of Lexington, Ohio.
Above all else, Billie is a child of God, and she has taken her rightful place in heaven.
Billie was a devoted wife and loving mother. She always put family first. She lived her life always in service to others. She was a Den Mother, a Girl Scout leader. She was a CNA who worked with patients at home and in facility. She loved every patient she ever had, more than that, they loved her, too. She will be missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held at People's Baptist Church, Indore, WV 25111, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 11.
The family would like to request donations in lieu of flowers, c/o Robert West, 305 Eldorado Lane, Indore, WV 25111.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019