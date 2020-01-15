|
As of Sunday, January 12, 2020, there is a new, joyful, and blessed voice added to the heavenly hosts now singing the praises of our Lord as our dear dad, PaPa, Christian brother, neighbor, and friend. BILLY GENE FACEMIRE SR., of Dille, has gone home. Bill was 92 years old.
He was born at #10 Nicholas Street in Widen, W.Va., to Lanty Facemire and Lucy Butcher Facemire.
Preceding him in death was his one and only sweetheart from the first moment they met and continued for 69 wonderful years, Wanda Brown Facemire: sisters, Vada Lykins, Athelene Ashley, and Charlotte Facemire, and one brother, Foster Facemire.
Bill is survived by daughters Joyce Griffith (TG) of Dille, Debbie Browning (Charley) of Summersville, and Vicki Griffith of Belle; sons, Billy Gene Facemire (Pam) of Birch River and Frankie Facemire (Valerie), also of Dille; one sister, Carlene Triplett (Jack) of Adairsville Ga., and one brother, Delano Facemire (Martha) of Summersville; grandchildren, Leanne (Matt) Deitz of Staunton Va., Andrea Griffith (Larry Gale) of Allison Park, Pa., Amanda Griffith (Mike Penix) of Morgantown, Corey Browning (Lindsay) of Summersville, Logan Browning (Heather) of Bluefield, Matthew Griffith (April) of Sissonville, Jonathan Griffith (Callie) of Charleston, Farrah Crane of Eleanor, Frankie Dale Facemire (Desi) of Dille, and Chris Stockwell of Summersville; 17 great - grandchildren; one great - great - granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was a graduate of Widen High School and attended Glenville State College. He was a brakeman and a mainline motor operator for Elk River Coal and Lumber Company of Widen for 17 years and then later for Majestic Mining, near Widen. He once ran as a candidate for the W.Va. House of Delegates. He was a member of the UMWA. He sold insurance for People's Life for approximately 15 years, covering parts of Nicholas, Clay, Braxton, and Webster Counties enabling him to befriend thousands of folks (he could remember them all).
Bill and his brother, Delano, along with Paul Buck, Drexel Taylor, and Bill Walker, formed Pilots Quartet, which began their gospel music ministry in 1966, and traveled extensively to churches large and small, urban and rural, throughout W.Va. and neighboring states. They later added Jack Coffman as a member. The Pilots curtailed their singing around 1982, but still gathered folks together for a number of Pilots' reunions in later years. Later, Bill formed Family Ties, a gospel trio with Debbie Browning, and Sandy Justus. Logan Browning was later added to form a quartet. Family Ties sang a cappella for many years then Trish Friend was added as piano accompaniment. They continued to minster in song and testimony for a number of years.
Bill was a very active and integral member of the Big Union Baptist Church for most of his life, serving as youth leader, Sunday School teacher, Sunday School superintendent, trustee, and member of the choir. He was also a 33rd degree member of the Strange Creek and later, Summersville Masonic Lodge.
One of Bill's most ardent passions was fishing. From mountain trout streams to W.Va. lakes and rivers, Bill fished them all. His most adventurous expeditions were his annual treks to the remote lakes in Canada's Quebec Province. Beginning in 1975 with Ralph, Terry, and Jerry Legg, Bill ventured into Canada and in the years that followed, dozens of family members, relatives, and acquaintances would accompany him on his annual trips. He was particularly noted for his folksy, down home colloquialisms, some of which made no sense but added greatly to the conversation, and some that were actually very poignant.
Bill was devoted to his family and held so precious, the gathering together of them on many occasions. The party was never over until he took the opportunity to "sing one before we leave."
He touched so many lives and was an inspiration to so many. He will be sadly missed but his spirit and love will remain within the hearts of all those innumerable souls who had the privilege to know him.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, January 17, in the Big Union Baptist Church at Dille, with Pastor Kenneth Adkins officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites will follow in the Walker Cemetery at Keener's Ridge.
Friends may call at the Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville, W.Va., from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Big Union Baptist Church.
E-Condolences: waters [email protected]
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 15, 2020